Senator Accidentally Tweets The Thing That's On Every Politician's Mind Every Hour Of The Day

New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte reveals her inner-thinking in a tweet.
This is just perfect, since money is really what’s on the mind of politicians most minutes of most days.
Senators need to raise about $10,000/week every week their in office to fund their campaigns, according to studies.
At least one report suggested that Congressmen should devote about 4 hours per day to fundraising, which is about how much they spend on all of their other work combined.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.