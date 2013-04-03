Senator Accidentally Tweets The Thing That's On Every Politician's Mind Every Hour Of The Day

Joe Weisenthal

New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte reveals her inner-thinking in a tweet.

Screen Shot 2013 04 02 at 2.09.31 PM

This is just perfect, since money is really what’s on the mind of politicians most minutes of most days.

Senators need to raise about $10,000/week every week their in office to fund their campaigns, according to studies.

At least one report suggested that Congressmen should devote about 4 hours per day to fundraising, which is about how much they spend on all of their other work combined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

politics-us senate