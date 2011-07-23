Senate And House Take Weekend Off, Blame Each Other For Impasse

The Senate just voted 51-46 to indefinitely table the “Cut, Cap, and Balance” legislation. The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday, but President Obama pledged to veto it.



The vote went strictly along party lines.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, announcing that he would allow the Senate to vote on whether to table the bill, called the GOP plan “the worst piece of legislation in the history of this country.”

Reid scheduled a vote to “table” the bill, instead of a vote on whether to pass the bill, because he did not want to waste three days on a bill that nobody thinks has any chance of passing the Senate.

“We are no longer talking about credit ratings, we are talking about default on our debt,” Reid said after the vote.

At a press conference today, House Speaker John Boehner said “Cut, Cap, and Balance” was his only plan to raise the debt ceiling. If the Senate is unhappy with the bill, he said, they should amend it and send it back to the House.

No further Senate votes are scheduled through the weekend.

The White House has termed the bill “Duck, Dodge, and Dismantle,” because of the GOP plan’s steep spending cuts to entitlement programs without new revenues.

Negotiations between President Barack Obama and the House of Representatives will continue through the weekend.

“I wish them well,” Reid said, adding that the Senate would wait for a bill to emerge from those negotiations before voting again.

