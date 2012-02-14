Senate Trying To Sneak The Keystone XL Pipeline Onto Obama's Desk Through An Unrelated Bill

Photo: AP Images

After last month’s decision by the Obama administration to reject the 1,700-mile-route of the Keystone XL Pipeline, Republican lawmakers are trying to revive the controversial project by attaching it to transportation legislation.



The National Resource defence Council’s Susan Casey-Lefkowitz reports that the Senate is attempting to add an amendment to the highway bill that would approve construction of the project.

In response, political action groups are urging the public to sign a petition within the next 24 hours in support of President Obama’s decision in January to reject a permit to developer TransCanada.

A recent survey by Hart Research Associates (PDF) found that 47% of voters in key battleground states (Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, and Colorado) believe that President Obama made the right decision in rejecting the Keystone XL after hearing pro and con arguments for the pipeline.

The $7-billion project would carry oil from the tar sands in Canada to the refineries on the Gulf Coast.

