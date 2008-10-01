SENATE TO VOTE ON REVISED BAILOUT BILL TODAY

After adding a tax cut plan and raising federal deposit insurance limits, the bailout bill that failed in the House will go before the Senate on Wednesday.



AP: In a surprise move to resurrect President Bush’s $700 billion Wall Street rescue plan, Senate leaders slated a vote on the measure for Wednesday — but added a tax cut plan already rejected by the House.

Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky unveiled the plan Tuesday. The Senate plan would also raise federal deposit insurance limits to $250,000 from $100,000, as called for by the two presidential nominees only hours earlier.

The move to add a tax legislation — including a set of popular business tax breaks — risked a backlash from House Democrats insisting they be paid for with tax increases elsewhere.

Does this mean House Democrats will now lead the charge to vote down a bill the Senate approves?

