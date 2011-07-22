Senate To Vote On "Cut, Cap, And Balance" Bill Tomorrow

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced Thursday that he will bring House Republicans’ deficit reduction measure to the floor Friday for a vote.



Calling it “the worst piece of legislation in the history if this country,” Reid said the Senate will hold a vote on whether to “table” the legislation known as “Cut, Cap, and Balance.”

President Barack Obama has pledged to veto the bill, though there is no chance Senate Democrats will vote to allow the bill to pass.

The White House has termed the bill “Duck, Dodge, and Dismantle,” because of the GOP plan’s steep spending cuts to entitlement programs without new revenues.

