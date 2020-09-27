Senate will reportedly begin hearings to confirm Trump's Supreme Court pick on October 12

C-SPAN Amy Coney Barrett has served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since 2017. Multiple outlets have reported that Trump will name her to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The GOP-led Senate will reportedly begin confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on October 12, according to reports from The Hill and Politico on Saturday.

The hearing is expected to last four days and could allow for a vote ahead of the November election, according to the reports.

Trump is expected to name anti-abortion conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg.

According to Politico, members on the Senate Judiciary Committee members are being notified that hearings for Trump’s nominee for a seat left vacant by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will begin on October 12, two people familiar with the schedule told the outlet. A person also familiar with the schedule confirmed that date to The Hill.

As Politico noted, hearings that begin on October 12 could allow for time for the Senate to vote to confirm the nominee before the election. According to the report, the hearing would begin on Monday and last four days, following the pattern of other recent appointees, like Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed and confirmed in 2018.

According to multiple reports, Trump is expected later Saturday to nominate Amy Coney Barrett, an anti-abortion conservative, to replace the liberal Justice Ginsburg, as Business Insider’s Eliza Relman previously reported.

Democrats have insisted the winner of the November 3 election should nominate Ginsburg’s successor, following the Senate’s 2016 refusal to vote on Merrick Garland, then-President Obama’s nominee to the court to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who died during his final year in office.

Most Republicans, however, have said they support confirming a nominee. Some Republicans, namely Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have said that the Senate should wait to vote on a nominee until after the election.

As The Hill noted, GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is expected to officially announce the schedule later Saturday.

