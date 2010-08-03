Senate Scrambling To Pass $26 Billion Bailout For The States

Realistically, the worst cash-strapped states have little hope of Washington DC coming to their rescue, at least not on a major scale.



A bill that would have provided a mere $26 billion — and yes, we mean mere, because in the grand scheme of things, this is peanuts compared to both the deficit, the Federal budget, and what the states need — is looking unlikely to pass the Senate, after a vote was delayed yesterday.

As David Dayen at FireDogLake notes, the bill (largely designed to help states with Medicare) would have added less than $5 billion to the deficit, per CBO scoring, and yet that was enough for opposition to marshall a filibuster.

Another vote is apparently scheduled for Wednesday, but in its current form it will be radically different from a similar version passed by the House, meaning it will be some time before it can be reconciled.

