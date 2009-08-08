Senate Says Senator Dodd's Sweetheart Loans Were OK

In the end, it takes a lot for the country’s most elite club to turn on one of its own. Senators Christopher Dodd and Kent Conrad have been cleared of any ethics violations for accepting sweetheart, “Friends of Angelo” mortgages from Countrywide.



However, according to CNBC, both Senators were chided. That sounds like something below a slap on the wrist.

Dodd is, of course, locked in a fierce re-election battle, and also recently announced a bout with early-stage cancer, so he’s certainly happy to have this little issue off his plate.

