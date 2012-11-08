Democrats Destroyed The GOP In Last Night's Senate Races

Democrats won a commanding array of battleground races to control the upper chamber of Congress last night.



Prior to the election, the Senate had 51 Democrats, 2 Independents who caucused with the Democrats, and 47 Republicans.

There were 33 seats up for election this cycle, and the Democrats over-performed and have now made their slim majority stronger. The score so far?

54 Democrats — 45 Republicans — 1 Independent

It’s widely speculated that the newly-elected independent, Angus King of Maine, will caucus with the Democrats, This would bring the final score to 55 Democrats to 45 Republicans.

In one of the major upsets of the night, Elizabeth Warren beat Sen. Scott Brown to win the Massachusetts Senate seat.

Republicans didn’t have a net gain of the four seats they needed to assume control, and in fact did a lot worst than many people expected. Take a look at these battleground elections, with ratings determined using evaluations from The New York Times and the Cook Political Report.

*Retiring **Lost primary challenge

