Senate Republicans Throw Together Jobs Plan To Prove Obama Wrong

Fed up with President Obama demanding they pass his jobs bill or offer up their own solution, an unlikely trio of Senate Republicans have opted to do the latter.



The plan, originally called the “Real American Jobs Act,” was unveiled this afternoon by U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), and is basically a repackaged version of conservatives’ ideal agenda, featuring Republican staples like tax reform, a balanced budget amendment, regulatory overhaul, expedited energy drilling, and, of course, repealing “Obamacare.”

The bill draws on past proposals from lawmakers on both sides of the party’s ideological spectrum, and appears to have the support of the Senate Minority Leadership, as well as most Republican Senators. But there is apparently some confusion over whether the proposal is designed for serious legislative consideration, or simply as a treatise to help put the GOP back on message in advance of next year’s election.

Check out the full proposal here >

