Senate Republicans are pouring cold water on approving a multi-trillion dollar stimulus deal as Trump pushes for a larger relief package than Democrats

Carlos Barria/Reuters President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, September 30, 2020.

Senate Republicans are chilly on the prospects of approving a multi-trillion stimulus deal.

“I think we’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes for anything,” Sen. Majority Whip John Thune said Monday, referring to the number of GOP votes needed to pass stimulus legislation if all 47 Democratic senators support it.

Trump continues to call for a larger stimulus package from Democrats, saying in a Fox News phone interview on Tuesday he “would be willing to go more” than the $US2.2 trillion Democrats seek.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Senate Republicans are throwing cold water on the odds of approving a multi-trillion dollar stimulus deal as President Donald Trump calls for a larger coronavirus relief package from Democrats.

Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue crawling along with another conversation scheduled on Tuesday, the deadline that the speaker set to pass a deal before the election.

Democrats and the Trump administration must still bridge significant differences on major issues like cost, federal unemployment benefits, and tax credits, among others. The White House has proposed $US1.8 trillion in further relief spending while Democrats seek $US2.2 trillion, the size of an economic aid package that the House approved earlier this month.

Some Senate Republicans, though, say few are inclined to back a huge spending bill even if it has Trump’s blessing. Any stimulus legislation with the support of all 47 Democratic senators would require 13 Republicans to join them to pass it.

The GOP’s “natural instinct, depending on how big it is, and what’s in it, is probably going to be to be against it,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota told reporters on Monday. “I think we’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes for anything.”

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said a stimulus package costing $US1.8 trillion or more is “way too high.”

Others said they’d have to view the contents of the relief legislation before deciding how to vote. “I’d have to see what it is, but that’s pretty high,” Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota told CNN on Monday.

Trump, however, said again on Tuesday he would be willing to support a package larger than $US2.2 trillion.

“I would be willing to go more,” he said in a Fox News phone interview. “The government, it gets the money back ultimately anyway and it’s better than unemployment and all the costs associated with the alternative.”

“We’re talking about money going to the American people that got hurt and shouldn’t have been hurt,” he said.



Read more:

A $US2.5 billion investment chief highlights the stock-market sectors poised to benefit the most if stimulus is passed after the election â€” and says Trump ending negotiations doesn’t threaten the economic recovery



However, Senate Republicans are moving in the opposite direction and they may be on a collision course with Trump.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected spending the hefty amounts under consideration and suggested last week he wouldn’t put a deal on the floor for a vote. He said Saturday the Senate would “consider” a bipartisan relief bill without specifying.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans are voting to renew the Paycheck Protection Program to aid small businesses. Then Wednesday, they will vote on a $US500 billion economic aid bill. Democrats are likely to reject both as insufficient piecemeal measures.

There is substantial public support across both parties for a sizable government rescue package. A New York Times and Siena College poll released Tuesday showed 72% of the American public back a $US2 trillion federal relief plan that would extend enhanced unemployment insurance, send additional stimulus checks to Americans, and provide aid to state and local governments. Only 21% oppose it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.