Senate Republicans Are Desperately Trying To Close The Tech Gap By Joining Instagram

The Senate Republican Conference announced Friday that it has joined the photo-sharing social network Instagram.”With 90 million monthly active users, Instagram’s innovative photo-sharing platform is an opportunity for the SRC to share digital content with a larger audience, including its current social network of nearly 100,000 followers on Facebook and Twitter, ” said conference spokesman Ryan Wrasse in a statement.



Republicans have worked to build up their digital operations since 2008, but the failure of Project Orca during the 2012 election cycle cast doubt on the party’s progress in developing its technological capabilities.

The Obama campaign, however, showed prowess in not only a capable digital operation but also a superior use of data analytics.

