Senate Republicans And Democrats Already At Odds On Climate Bill

Hyundai offers gasoline for $1.49 for a year for new car buyers. [WSJ]
Agriculture Secretary wants to squash commodity speculators. [Reuters]
SunPower and Wells Fargo team up to spend $100 million on solar projects. [Reuters]
DOE spends $346 million on building efficiencies. [Greentech Media]
Costs of climate bill are overstated. [Grist]
Car sales are expected to return in June. [WSJ]
Oil prices hit an eight month high. [Bloomberg]
James Inhofe, a top Republican calls the climate bill “doomed”. [Bloomberg]
Jeff Bingaman, a top Dem says there’s 60 votes for the climate bill in the Senate. [Politico]
GOP will attack weak House Dems that voted yes on climate bill. [Politico]
There’s too much money in the VC industry. [Fred Wilson]
Chinese paying the highest price for gasoline ever. [Reuters]
Department of the Interior rolls out new lands for solar power. [Green Inc.]
Wind turbine prices fall 18%. [AP-CNBC]
