Senate Republicans And Democrats Already At Odds On Climate Bill

Hyundai offers gasoline for $1.49 for a year for new car buyers. [WSJ]



Agriculture Secretary wants to squash commodity speculators. [Reuters]

SunPower and Wells Fargo team up to spend $100 million on solar projects. [Reuters]

DOE spends $346 million on building efficiencies. [Greentech Media]

Costs of climate bill are overstated. [Grist]

Car sales are expected to return in June. [WSJ]

Oil prices hit an eight month high. [Bloomberg]

James Inhofe, a top Republican calls the climate bill “doomed”. [Bloomberg]

Jeff Bingaman, a top Dem says there’s 60 votes for the climate bill in the Senate. [Politico]

GOP will attack weak House Dems that voted yes on climate bill. [Politico]

There’s too much money in the VC industry. [Fred Wilson]

Chinese paying the highest price for gasoline ever. [Reuters]

Department of the Interior rolls out new lands for solar power. [Green Inc.]

Wind turbine prices fall 18%. [AP-CNBC]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.