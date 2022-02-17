Search

Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown ahead of Friday deadline

Erin Snodgrass
Schumer Manchin
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • The Senate avoided a government shutdown on Thursday evening.
  • The body voted 65-27 to pass a measure that will fund the federal government through March 11.
  • The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for enactment. 

The Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap measure to fully fund the federal government through March 11, narrowly preventing a possible shutdown ahead of a Friday deadline.

The measure passed the chamber by a 65-27 to vote.

The House of Representatives voted last week to approve the continuing resolution. The measure now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. 

The move gives lawmakers three more weeks to finalize a longer-term spending package, which they have been negotiating for months. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Erin Snodgrass