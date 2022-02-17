Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown ahead of Friday deadline

- The Senate avoided a government shutdown on Thursday evening.
- The body voted 65-27 to pass a measure that will fund the federal government through March 11.
- The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for enactment.
The Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap measure to fully fund the federal government through March 11, narrowly preventing a possible shutdown ahead of a Friday deadline.
The measure passed the chamber by a 65-27 to vote.
The House of Representatives voted last week to approve the continuing resolution. The measure now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.
The move gives lawmakers three more weeks to finalize a longer-term spending package, which they have been negotiating for months.
This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.
