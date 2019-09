While Geithner and Bernanke have us distracted, the Senate approved the $838 billion stimulus bill. Three Republicans lended their support to the bill. The final vote count came in at 61-37.



Now they meet in a conference committee to finalise the details of the bill before it gets passed to Obama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.