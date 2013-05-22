Senate Panel Approves Broad Immigration Bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee has just approved a major immigration package that could put 11 million illegal residents on the path to residency, Reuters reports.



The panel voted 13-5 this evening to approve the nearly 900-page bill. The move means the bill will be debated before the full Senate next month, according to Reuters.

Just before the vote, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D) reportedly withdrew an amendment that would have given same-sex partners the right to sponsor their spouses who are foreigners.

The approved version of the bill also eased restrictions on visas for high-tech workers from countries like China and India.

