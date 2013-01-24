Senate Nears Deal To Reform The Filibuster And Prevent Abuse

Jimmy Stewart-like filibusters unlikely to return as Senate Dems, GOP seek deal curbing delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators may be nearing an end to their partisan dispute over curbing unlimited delays called filibusters.



Whatever the resolution, it probably won’t require filibustering senators to debate on the Senate floor until exhaustion, like the actor Jimmy Stewart did in the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Senate aides say lawmakers could compromise as soon as Thursday on modest limits on filibusters, which a party in the minority uses to kill legislation. If no deal is reached, Democrats may push a package of changes that would place mild restraints on the practice.

Some newer Democratic senators want to require filibustering lawmakers to talk continuously as Stewart did in the 1939 film. But No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Dick Durbin says Democrats lack the votes for that aggressive change.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.