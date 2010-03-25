Senate Judiciary Committee Abuses Ridiculous, Arcane Rule To Block Judicial Hearing

I’ll admit: I was really looking forward to Goodwin Liu’s confirmation hearing today.



The Boalt Hall Professor who publicly opposed Justice Alito’s confirmation and has been criticised for being too young and too inexperienced, Liu’s nomination is the first whiff of controversy and intrigue in an otherwise protracted and dry process.

Well, my fellow nerds, the wait for fun will rage on thanks to a rarely used Senate law that gives the elected officials a free pass to slack off in their post-lunch stupors.

Blog of Legal Times: Rule 26 of the Senate prohibits committees from meeting after 2 p.m. without the consent of the leaders of both major parties. The rule is routinely waived to allow afternoon hearings, but Republicans objected Tuesday and today, as the Senate debates revisions to the just-enacted health-care overhaul.

Lame.

