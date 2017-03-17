Senate sees 'no indications' Trump was wiretapped

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Donald Trump in the Oval Office

The leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee released a joint statement Thursday saying it sees no indication that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance either before or after Election Day.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016,” the statement, from Republican Chairman Richard Burr and Democratic Vice Chairman Mark Warner, said.

In a series of tweets earlier this month, President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of tapping phones at Trump Tower.

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process,” Trump tweeted. “This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier this week that Trump was “extremely confident” the Department of Justice would find evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped him before the election.

Spicer also claimed earlier this week that Trump had accused Obama of generally surveilling him, rather than of specifically wiretapping Trump’s phones.

“I think there’s no question that the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election,” Spicer said. “That is a widely reported activity that occurred back then.”

Spicer and Trump may have been referring to a Breitbart report concerning the conservative radio host Mark Levin’s allegations that Obama had sought to “undermine” Trump’s campaign in the final days of the presidential election.

