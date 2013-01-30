Everything You Need To Know About The Senate's New Bipartisan Push For Immigration Reform

Senators give their remarks at a press conference on immigration reform.

Photo: AP

A bipartisan group of leading Democratic and Republican senators stood side by side Monday, vowing to take on the often heated issue of comprehensive immigration reform.Their plan is to push a far-reaching proposal which, if successful, would provide a possible path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants currently in the U.S. — with conditions.



The bipartisan “Gang of Eight” unveiling proposals is made up of four Democrats and four Republicans, and includes Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and John McCain (R-Ariz.).

President Barack Obama is expected to offer his own set of proposals on Tuesday, but the White House signaled on Monday that it “mirrors” Obama’s vision.

Here’s a breakdown of what the Senators are proposing:

1. Strengthen the border and offer a path to citizenship

First, increase border security to include more surveillance equipment, unmanned aerial drones, and border agents.

Require completion of an entry-exit system to track whether people on temporary visas have left when they were supposed to.

Allow illegal immigrants currently in the U.S. to register with the government, undergo background checks, and pay fines and back taxes in order to earn “probationary legal status.”

Form a commission of lawmakers and community leaders from near the Southwest border to offer further recommendations after initial border security measures have been completed.

Once border security is enhanced, immigrants on “probationary legal status” will be allowed to apply for permanent legal status, behind other immigrants already in the system.

Farm workers and people brought to the U.S. as children would be allowed a quicker path to citizenship.

2. Make improvements to the legal immigration system

Reduce the backlog in family and employment visas.

Award green cards to immigrants who obtain highly-valued science, technology, engineering, or maths (STEM) degrees from American universities.

3. Strengthen the verification system for employers

Create an electronic system requiring potential workers to demonstrate their legal status and identity.

Enforce serious fines and criminal penalties on employers who knowingly hire illegal immigrants.

4. Allow new immigrant workers to enter the U.S. workforce without displacing Americans

If an employer can demonstrate they were unsuccessful in recruiting an American worker, they may be allowed to hire an immigrant to fill the position.

Create an agricultural worker program that meets the needs of the agriculture industry when American workers are not available.

Allow more lower-skilled immigrants to enter the country when the economy is creating jobs, and fewer when it is not.

Workers who have succeeded in their workplace and contributed to their communities over the years will be permitted to earn green cards.

The group introduced these four legislative pillars in a four-page bipartisan framework. The group hopes to draft legislation by March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.