The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Has Approved John Kerry For Secretary Of State

Photo: Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved President Barack Obama’s nomination of Sen. John Kerry to be the next secretary of state.With no opposition to the choice, the panel approved Kerry by voice vote Tuesday. The full Senate is expected to vote Tuesday afternoon.



Obama chose the five-term Massachusetts Democrat and 2004 Democratic presidential candidate to succeed Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who is stepping down after four years.

Kerry has served on the Foreign Relations panel for 28 years and led the committee for the past four.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.