Senate Democrats Propose Budget

As President Barack Obama and congressional leaders huddled to negotiated a deficit reduction deal, Sen. Kent Conrad (D-ND) released the much-anticipated Senate Democrats budget framework.



The proposal, calls for new revenues in order to reach $4 trillion in deficit reduction, through a combination of spending cuts and tax reform.

While unlikely to pass in its current form, the framework will undoubtedly influence the ongoing debt ceiling and deficit reduction debate.

CHECK OUT THE PROPOSAL HERE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.