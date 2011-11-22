Senate Democrats Blame Uber-Lobbyist For Super Committee Failure

The super committee failed and Senate Democrats are lining up to blame Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist for the committee’s inability to reach a deal.



In a video, Democrats warn “You didn’t elect Grover Norquist, but he blocked a deficit compromise, pressuring Republicans not to defy him.” It follows with clips of Norquist on 60 Minutes and other news shows taking credit for Republicans opposing a tax increase.

For Democrats, Norquist is the ideal bogeyman — in that he is entirely unapologetic about what he does. In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer yesterday, Norquist said he thought it was kind of “funny” that Democrats blamed him for a pledge that they made to the American people.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.