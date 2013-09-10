Senate Delays Syria Strike Vote; Will Not Vote On Wednesday

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D) is delaying the first full Senate vote on a resolution to attack Syria. Reid had previously laid out a schedule which would have involved an initial vote on Wednesday.

In a speech on the Senate floor Monday evening, Reid said “we have enough votes for cloture,” the initial vote requiring 60 Senators to proceed to a vote on passage, but that he wants to wait.

“I think what we need to do is make sure that the president has the opportunity to speak to all 100 senators and all 300 million American people before we do this,” Reid said.

Reid did not set a new timeline for Senate votes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.