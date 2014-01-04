This Conservative Group Has Already Spent Nearly $US1 Million To Try To Take Down Mitch McConnell

The conservative group Senate Conservatives Fund has already invested nearly $US1 million toward unseating its primary target in the 2014 election — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The group said Friday that it had invested more than $US2 million in its endorsed candidates to date. Nearly half of that went toward supporting conservative upstart Matt Bevin, who is challenging McConnell in Kentucky.

The SCF invested $US985,994 in Bevin. The next-biggest investment was to Chris McDaniel, who is challenging GOP Sen. Thad Cochran in Mississippi.

As of October, according to campaign finance reports, McConnell had nearly $US10 million cash on hand. During the period of July-September 2013, McConnell raised more than $US2.2 million to Bevin’s $US822,000 — including $US600,000 from himself.

McConnell has not been shy about expressing his displeasure with the Senate Conservatives Fund. In a December interview with The Washington Examiner, he said the group was “giving conservatism a bad name.”

“What they do is mislead their donors into believing the reason that we can’t get as good an outcome as we’d like to get is not because of a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president, but because Republicans are insufficiently committed to the cause — which is utter nonsense,” McConnell told the Examiner.

Here’s a look at how the Senate Conservatives Fund is allocating its investment in each of its five endorsed candidates:

This post has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.