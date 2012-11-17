The 6 Best Charts From The Amazing New Senate Floor Charts Tumblr

Brett LoGiurato, Dina Spector

A new Tumblr that compiles charts from the floor of the U.S. Congress is going viral today. Here are the six best we found so far.

Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, with a simple “Solutions”:

Floor

Photo: senatecharts.tumblr.com

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa — a ranking member of the new Tumblr — with a “Groundhog Day” chart:

Fllor Chart

Photo: senatecharts.tumblr.com

New Jersey Rep. Rush Holt, a Democrat, presents the Republican “Wheel of Giveaway.” It includes “more oil” and “even more oil.”

Floor Charts

Photo: senatecharts.tumblr.com

Florida Rep. Alan Grayson (newly re-elected after a two-year absence):

Floor Charts

Photo: senatecharts.tumblr.com

Grassley, again, presents the “Debt & Deficit Dragon”:

Floor Charts

Photo: senatecharts.tumblr.com

Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota was trying to make a point about the consequences of not raising the debt ceiling in 2011.

Floor Chart

Photo: senatecharts.tumblr.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.