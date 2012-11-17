The 6 Best Charts From The Amazing New Senate Floor Charts Tumblr

A new Tumblr that compiles charts from the floor of the U.S. Congress is going viral today. Here are the six best we found so far.



Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, with a simple “Solutions”:

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa — a ranking member of the new Tumblr — with a “Groundhog Day” chart:

New Jersey Rep. Rush Holt, a Democrat, presents the Republican “Wheel of Giveaway.” It includes “more oil” and “even more oil.”

Florida Rep. Alan Grayson (newly re-elected after a two-year absence):

Grassley, again, presents the “Debt & Deficit Dragon”:

Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota was trying to make a point about the consequences of not raising the debt ceiling in 2011.

