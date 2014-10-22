Watch A Senate Candidate's Wife Sing In A Taylor Swift Tribute Video

Vimeo Sybil Orman singing Taylor Swift’s ‘Our Song.’

Kansas businessman Greg Orman has had his wife Sybil by his side throughout his campaign in what has become one of the most crucial and closely-watched Senate races in the country.

Sybil is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before marrying Orman last year, Sybil, who was a schoolteacher, apparently was a budding online video star. Her relatively small body of work includes high-concept art videos and a Taylor Swift cover.

Sybil apparently participated in a 2008 contest where she filmed an online promotional campaign for Sunsilk hair products. Sadly, that video has since been removed from YouTube.

She also worked on a pair of videos with a man named Carlos P. Beltran.

One of the clips Sybil made with Beltran features her on a bed singing Taylor Swift’s “Our Song.” Another is a “poetic video” called DREAMSCAPE that shows a woman taking a walk where she is pursued by an ominous figure and an intense techno soundtrack. According to the credits, Sybil didn’t appear in DREAMSCAPE, but she helped come up with the “concept” for the video.

Orman is running as an independent and polls show him in an extremely close race with incumbent Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kansas). His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about Sybil’s videos.

Watch Sybil’s Taylor Swift cover below.

