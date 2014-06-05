Senate Candidate Arrested On Fraud Charges One Day After Losing Election

Less than 24 hours after losing her election for South Dakota’s U.S. Senate seat, Annette Bosworth was arrested on felony fraud charges that appear to be related to her campaign, according to the Argus Leader.

Bosworth turned herself in to authorities Wednesday following the issuance of a warrant for her arrest for alleged perjury, the report said.

Bosworth, who drew some national attention for her 11th-hour campaign against “hurtful” blog commenters, decisively lost the Republican primary to former Gov. Mike Rounds Tuesday.

Throughout her campaign, Bosworth was dogged by allegations she falsely signed off on nominating petitions. The petitions contain the voter signatures required for candidates to appear on the ballot. Bosworth signed documents indicating she supervised the petition process at a time when she was allegedly actually in the Phillipinesm critics said. Because of this, Bosworth was accused of perjuring herself.

During the Senate race, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said he wouldn’t push forward with any potential criminal charges until after the election was over. At the time, Bosworth accused Jackley of engaging in a political vendetta against her.

On her Facebook page Tuesday, Bosworth launched a new political action committee urging her supporters to help “turn the tide on corruption.”

Jackley’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from Busines Insider. Bosworth also could not be reached for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.