Senate Can Claw Back Any 2008 TARP Bonus Over $100,000!

The bill hasn’t been written into law yet, but the Senate wants the power to claw back any 2008 bonus of any TARP bank that was more than $100,000.

Kenneth Landon, JP Morgan, analyses provisions tucked into the draft of the bill:

****************************

* The Senate bill provides for a “claw-back” of “excessive” bonuses paid

to employees for work done during 2008 (i.e., the most recent payment of

bonuses). The bill defines “excessive” bonus as any amount paid above

$100,000, not including stock awards. When “excessive” bonuses are

determined to have been paid, the US Treasury is authorised to seek

“reimbursement” from both the TARP bank *and* the individual employee.

Here is the relevant section:

***************************

Sec 6006 (pages 739-40)

IN GENERAL.-The Secretary shall review bonuses, retention awards, and

other compensation paid to employees of each entity receiving TARP

assistance before the date of enactment of this Act to determine whether

any such payments were excessive, inconsistent with the purposes of this

Act or the TARP, or otherwise contrary to the public interest.

NEGOTIATIONS FOR REIMBURSEMENT.-If the Secretary makes a determination

described in subsection (a), the Secretary shall seek to negotiate with

the TARP recipient and the subject employee for appropriate

reimbursements to the Federal Government with respect to compensation or bonuses…

IN GENERAL.-The term ”excessive bonus” means the portion of the

applicable bonus payments made to a covered individual in excess of

$100,000.”

