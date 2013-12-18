SENATE CLEARS KEY HURDLE IN BUDGET DEAL

The Senate cleared a key procedural hurdle on Tuesday morning and advanced the budget bill that was the result of a deal brokered by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

In bipartisan fashion, the Senate voted by a 67-33 margin to advance the legislation to a final vote. 60 votes were needed to break a filibuster.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation last week in a blowout bipartisan vote. But in the Senate, the vote was expected to be much closer, amid steady opposition from Republicans.

In days leading up to the vote, eight key Republican senators — Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.) — suggested that they would at least vote to advance the measure. A Senate GOP aide told Business Insider that the conservative Johnson coming out in support of the deal Sunday night was “significant.”

Twelve Republican senators ended up voting to advance the budget legislation.

The budget deal has been a source of deep division within the Republican Party. Outside conservative groups have come out strongly against the deal, and House Speaker John Boehner has denounced those groups as having lost “all credibility.”

Despite the support from House GOP leaders like Boehner and Ryan, Senate Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, widely opposed the legislation.

President Barack Obama has signaled he will sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.