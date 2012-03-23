Now The US Senate Is Going To Hold Pointless Hearings On NFL Bounty Programs

Photo: US Senate

Senator Dick Durbin plans to hold Judiciary Committee hearings on NFL bounties after the New Orleans Saints were found to have paid players to injure opponents, the AP reports.The NFL suspended coach Sean Payton for a year without pay and kicked defensive coordinator Gregg Williams out of the league indefinitely. Now Durbin wants to take it a step further by staging some useless hearing on what this “disturbing” practice teaches the children.



Officially, Durbin wants to gather some info on whether or not we ought to make bounty programs a federal crime.

These are the important things that senators spend time on these days.

