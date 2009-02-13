Senate Bill Caps TARP Comp At $400,000!

Dearest TARP recipients…wait until you see what the Senate stuffed into the latest stimulus bill.



Total compensation for ALL executives at TARP banks can be limited to $400,000, INCLUDING stock-based compensation.

Congress can review 2008 bonuses.

Congress can force bonus clawbacks from individuals for 2008 if it deems the compensation excessive. “Excessive” is defined as anything above $100,000!

You read that right.

Kenneth Landon of JP Morgan:

* Title VI – Executive Compensation, which is contained on

page 734 of the attached bill that was passed by the Senate, caps the

annual compensation of *all* those employed at TARP banks at the salary

paid to the President of the United States (i.e., $400,000). This would

supersede the $500,000 cap imposed by President Obama. Plus, the cap

*includes* bonus payments. Here are the relevant sections:

***************************

Section 6012 (page 740)

(a) IN GENERAL.-Notwithstanding any other provision of law or agreement

to the contrary, no person who is an officer, director, executive, or

other employee of a financial institution or other entity that receives

or has received funds under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (or

”TARP”), established under section 101 of the Emergency Economic

stabilisation Act of 2008, may receive annual compensation in excess of

the amount of compensation paid to the President of the United States.

SEC. 6014 (page 741)

As used in this subtitle, the term ”compensation” includes wages,

salary, deferred compensation, retirement contributions, options,

bonuses, property, and any other form of compensation or bonus that the

Secretary of the Treasury determines is appropriate.

But wait, there’s more:

Section 6002 states that TARP banks are prohibited from paying or

accruing any bonus to *at least* the 25 “most highly-compensated

employees, or such higher number as the [Treasury] Secretary may

determine.” This restriction remains in place until the bank pays back

the TARP money.

Got that? If Congress decides that, say, the 700 folks at Merrill paid $1+ million should be included under this bill, they’re all capped at $400,000, too.

Here is the relevant section:

***************************

Sec 6002 (pages 736-37)

A prohibition on such TARP recipient paying or accruing any bonus,

retention award, or incentive compensation during the period that the

obligation is outstanding to at least the 25 most highly compensated

employees, or such higher number as the Secretary may determine is in

the public interest with respect to any TARP recipient.

Board-level control of compensation:

* The bill requires the establishment of a “Board Compensation

Committee” for each bank that is composed entirely of outside directors.

The Boards will review the compensation policies of their respective

banks. This further opens the door to direct government control of all

compensation policies of each TARP bank. Here is the relevant section:

***************************

Sec 6002 (page 737)

A requirement for the establishment of a Board Compensation Committee

that meets the requirements of section 6003.

Sec 6003 (pages 737-38)

ESTABLISHMENT OF BOARD REQUIRED.-Each TARP recipient shall establish a

Board Compensation Committee, comprised entirely of independent

directors, for the purpose of reviewing employee compensation plans.

The Board Compensation Committee of each TARP recipient shall meet at

least semiannually to discuss and evaluate employee compensation plans

in light of an assessment of any risk posed to the TARP recipient from

such plans.

Clawbacks:

****************************

* The Senate bill provides for a “claw-back” of “excessive” bonuses paid

to employees for work done during 2008 (i.e., the most recent payment of

bonuses). The bill defines “excessive” bonus as any amount paid above

$100,000, not including stock awards. When “excessive” bonuses are

determined to have been paid, the US Treasury is authorised to seek

“reimbursement” from both the TARP bank *and* the individual employee.

Here is the relevant section:

***************************

Sec 6006 (pages 739-40)

IN GENERAL.-The Secretary shall review bonuses, retention awards, and

other compensation paid to employees of each entity receiving TARP

assistance before the date of enactment of this Act to determine whether

any such payments were excessive, inconsistent with the purposes of this

Act or the TARP, or otherwise contrary to the public interest.

NEGOTIATIONS FOR REIMBURSEMENT.-If the Secretary makes a determination

described in subsection (a), the Secretary shall seek to negotiate with

the TARP recipient and the subject employee for appropriate

reimbursements to the Federal Government with respect to compensation or

bonuses.

**************************

* Speaking of “reimbursement” of “excessive” bonuses, the Senate bill

requires that the TARP bank redeem the government’s preferred shares to

the extent that such bonuses were paid (e.g., if a bank is determined to

have paid $1 billion in “excess” bonuses, then the bank would have to

redeem $1 billion in preferred shares). What if the bank does not have

the capital to redeem the shares? Then they are taxed at a rate of 35%

for the total amount of “excess” bonuses. This provision will put

additional pressure on the capital structure of TARP recipients. This

provision does *not* apply to payments made in stock of the institution.

Here is the relevant section:

**************************

Section 6021 (pages 741-42)

IN GENERAL.-If, before the date of enactment of this Act, the preferred

stock of a financial institution was purchased by the Government using

funds provided under the Troubled Asset Relief Program established

pursuant to the Emergency Economic stabilisation Act of 2008, then,

notwithstanding any otherwise applicable restriction on the

redeemability of such preferred stock, such financial institution shall

redeem an amount of such preferred stock equal to the aggregate amount

of all excessive bonuses paid or payable to all covered individuals.

IN GENERAL.-The term ”excessive bonus” means the portion of the

applicable bonus payments made to a covered individual in excess of

$100,000.”

COVERED INDIVIDUAL.-The term ”covered individual” means, with respect

to any financial institution, any director or officer or other employee

of such financial institution or of any member of a controlled group of

corporations (within the meaning of section 52(a) of the Internal

Revenue Code of 1986) that includes such financial institution.

AMOUNT OF TAX.-The amount of the tax imposed by subsection (a) shall be

equal to 35 per cent of the amount which the financial institution failed

to redeem within the time prescribed under 1903(b) of the American

Recovery and Reinvestment Tax Act of 2009.

****************************

* Obviously, the so-called “stimulus” bill contains many provisions

other than spending that will have a major impact upon the economy and

the financial system. If the above provisions covering compensation is

included in the final bill, then it is obvious that the U.S. government

will take an overtly punitive stance against all those working in the

financial system. The contradiction, in my opinion, is that the

government is supposedly trying to support the banking system, but they

are punishing both shareholders and employees of those very same banks.

Investors likely will assess these latest restrictions as damaging for

rates of return on capital in the U.S. financial system, which would

further undermine the capital position of banks and other institutions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.