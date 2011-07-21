Senate Antitrust Chair Comes Out Strongly Against AT&T/T-Mobile Merger

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Senator Herb Kohl (D-WI), chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, called on the federal government to block the proposed merger of AT&T and T-Mobile, saying the deal would be “highly dangerous to competition and consumers,” National Journal reports.Kohl’s letter to the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission was expected, and comes as congressional Democrats have increasingly expressed reservations about the deal.



Kohl wrote that, because cell phones are necessary in everyday life, “full and vibrant competition is essential so that all consumers realise the benefits of this technology at the best prices and with the most choices.”

The government will decide by the end of the year whether the merger, announced in March, will be allowed to proceed.

Politico reported last month that several liberal advocacy groups with no direct interests in the merger had advocated strongly in favour of the deal, after receiving thousands of dollars in donations from AT&T.

