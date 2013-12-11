Senate Aide To Harry Reid Trolls John Cornyn In One Magnificent Tweet

Danny Vinik

With his outrageous fundraising note earlier today, Rep. Steve Stockman (R-Texas) made it clear that he is looking to paint Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) as a liberal in the primary. In a trolling tweet, the communications director for Harry Reid helped out.

In response to a question from National Review’s Betsy Woodruff about whether “Cornyn is Reid’s Republican”, Adam Jentleson responded:

Sen. Cornyn won’t be looking for any love from the other side of the aisle while he takes on Rep. Stockman.

(h/t Talking Points Memo)

