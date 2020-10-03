GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who visited the White House over the weekend, tested positive for COVID-19

Associated PressFILE – In this March 2, 2020, file photo Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Charlotte, N.C. Tillis, facing a competitive North Carolina reelection contest, “is looking forward to campaigning’ with Trump, Tillis’ spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
- Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Friday.
- The senator attended an event at the White House last Saturday for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
- “Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive,” Tillis said in a statement.
- “I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with,” he continued.
- Tillis said in the statement that he has “no symptoms” and feels “well,” encouraging other North Carolinians “to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing.”
- Tillis campaign manager Luke Blanchat said in a statement that staffers who were exposed to the senator will be tested and quarantined.
- “Our campaign notified the Cunningham campaign and Spectrum News of Senator Tillis’ positive COVID-19 test immediately after he received the results,” Blanchat said in the statement.
- He added: “Our Charlotte campaign headquarters are now closed and we are halting all in-person campaign events until further notice.”
- Tillis’ opponent Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham tweeted Friday that he will also get tested after sharing the debate stage with Tillis.
- “I’m wishing Thom Tillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family,” Cunningham wrote.
- The president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night, and the White House announced that Trump will stay at the Walter Reed Medical Centre for a “few days” after developing a fever and cough.
- Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, tested positive for the coronavirus over the summer but has since recovered, The Washington Post reported Friday. Barrett came in contact with the president and Tillis last weekend at the White House event.
