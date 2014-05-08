Sen. Marco Rubio Blasts Charlie Crist: He Is 'Absolutely' A Phony

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) hit Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for saying racism played a part in his decision to leave the Republican party Wednesday on Fox News.

Crist, in an interview yesterday with Fusion TV, said he left the Republican party because “I couldn’t be consistent with myself and my core beliefs and stay with a party that was so unfriendly toward the African-American president. I’ll just go there. You know, because I was a Republican and I saw the activists and what they were doing, it was intolerable to me.”

“I think it’s ridiculous and silly,” Rubio said. “My prediction is by the end of this election, even Democrats will be embarrassed that Charlie Crist became a Democrat. But I would say if this was in fact how he felt at the time, why didn’t he say it? Why didn’t he say ‘I’m not running as a Republican because I think the Republican party has become’ whatever he accuses it of becoming, and why did he switch to Democrat? Why did he run as an Independent?”

Host Neil Cavuto asked Rubio if he thought Crist was a “phony.” The Florida senator replied “absolutely” and said one of the reasons he ran against Crist is because he is not trustworthy. Rubio added Crist has a predisposition for making outrageous statements that embarrass the whole state.

Cavuto pointed out Crist is leading in the polls right now.

“He led in the polls against me too,” Rubio said.

