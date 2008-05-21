Congress's Idiotic New Oil Fix: Regulate Commodity Investors

Sen. Joseph Lieberman (I-CT), chairman of the Senate oversight committee, is considering proposing legislation that would limit large institutional investors in commodities markets, such as oil. The legislation would be aimed at speculators and those using oil as a hedge against the dollar or US economy. Lieberman and other finger-pointing blowhards should take a look in the mirror: The Hirsch Report predicted this (and worse) three years ago, Congress did nothing.



