Sen. Patrick Leahy taken to hospital hours after being sworn in to preside over impeachment trial

Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Senator Patrick J. Leahy walking outside after the Senate briefing of the downing of Iranian Airbus A300 by USS Vincennes in the Persian Gulf.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy has checked into a local hospital, his staff reported, after he was not feeling well.

Leahy was checked in for medical evaluation hours after being sworn in on the Senate floor to preside over former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, of Vermont, has checked into a local hospital hours after being sworn in to preside over former president Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate by Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Leahy spokesperson David Carle issued a statement, saying that, “This evening, Sen. Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated.”

Leahy, 80, is the current longest-serving Senator. He serves as president pro tempore â€” overseeing the Senate in the absence of the vice president â€” and is third in line to become president after Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This story is developing and will be updated as details come in.

