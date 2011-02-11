Republican Senator Jon Kyl (AZ) To Retire, Napolitano To Run?

Politico is reporting that Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) will announce today that he will not seek re-election in 2012.



Arizona’s political community had been looking forward to his re-election campaign, hoping that he would be challenged by former Democratic Governor and current Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.

Kyl-Napolitano was being billed by Arizona political reporters as one of 2012’s marquee US Senate races.

Polls in the state showed Kyl comfortably ahead of all Democratic challengers, including Napolitano, at this stage of the race. The question now is whether Napolitano will be more likely to run for the now-open seat. National and Arizona Democrats certainly hope she will run. With the Democratic majority at a perilous (for them) 53-47, any US Senate seat that might switch from Republican to Democrat will attract the full resources of the Democratic establishment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.