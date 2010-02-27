Senator Jim Bunning Just Kicked 1.2 Million Unemployed Americans To The Curb

The week-long squabble over a proposed extension of unemployment benefits for 1.2 million Americans came down to the repeated objections of one man: Kentucky Sen. Jim Bunning.



With many Senators home for the weekend, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin tried to pass the measure with a voice vote. In such a vote, it takes a single objection to block passage. Thus Bunning, a former baseball player who once pitched a perfect game, was able to stop the extension all by himself.

The Senate has now recessed for the weekend, according to HuffPo, which means tough luck for the unemployed.

The Daily Kos made a video of Bunning’s highlights:



