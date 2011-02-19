Sen. Jeff Bingaman (D-NM) To Retire

Sen. Jeff Bingaman (D-NM) is expected to announce his retirement shortly. Mr. Bingaman will be the fourth Democratic incumbent to decide not to seek re-election next year.



President Obama won New Mexico comfortably in 2008 and the state tilts Democratic in presidential election years. But Sen. Bingaman was all but a lock for re-election. Democrats will now have to spend resources to defend the seat.

