Sen. Jeff Bingaman (D-NM) To Retire

John Ellis
new mexico licence plate

Sen. Jeff Bingaman (D-NM) is expected to announce his retirement shortly.  Mr. Bingaman will be the fourth Democratic incumbent to decide not to seek re-election next year.

President Obama won New Mexico comfortably in 2008 and the state tilts Democratic in presidential election years.  But Sen. Bingaman was all but a lock for re-election.  Democrats will now have to spend resources to defend the seat. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.