Sen. Harry Reid Nukes Insurance Companies

Senator Harry Reid heard someone say that another major insurance company is toast. Not that he wants to start a panic or anything:



Reid told reporters Wednesday that “one of the individuals in the caucus today talked about a major insurance company — a major insurance company — one with a name that everyone knows that’s on the verge of going bankrupt.”

But a Reid spokesman, Rodell Mollineau, said Thursday, “Sen. Reid is not personally aware of any particular company being on the verge of bankruptcy. He has no special knowledge about nor has he talked to any insurance company officials. Rather, his comments were meant to refer to the conditions in the financial sector generally. He regrets any confusion his comments may have caused.”

“Confusion”? Don’t think that’s quite the word he was looking for. How about “panic.”

