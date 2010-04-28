Sen. Ensign Wins Soundbite Of The Day: Vegas Would Take offence At Being Compared To Wall Street

Photo: Bloomberg

Well, we thought Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill had won the day with her comparison of Goldman Sachs (GS) market makers to bookies.But Sen. John Ensign, who represents Nevada, took offence, and made a good stab at winning tonight’s cable news cycle.



His comment, paraphrased: Las Vegas would take offence at being compared to Wall Street.

At least in Vegas, you know what the odds, are, and most likely, you’re gambling with your money.

