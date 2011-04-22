Sen. Ensign (R-NV) To Resign Tomorrow

Nevada Senator John Ensign (R-NV), who earlier this year announced he would not seek re-election, will resign tomorrow, The National Journal reports.



Sen. Ensign, once was touted as a potential GOP presidential candidate, saw his reputation destroyed in a messy sex scandal that led, eventually, to his decision not to seek re-election and, finally, to his decision to resign.

Senator Ensign’s departure tomorrow enables Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval (R) to appoint Rep. Dean Heller (R) to the US Senate. Heller, who is an announced candidate for the Ensign seat, will soon be the incumbent Senator.

It’s unclear whether that’s a good thing (politically) or a bad thing. But Heller will take the job. The 2012 US Senate contest in Nevada is expected to be close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.