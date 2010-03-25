Senator Coburn's 9 Bold Healthcare Amendments That Will Never Be Approved

Republican Sen. Tom Coburn has come out with a series of proposed amendments for the health care reconciliation bill now heading to the Senate.
Sen. Coburn, who is also a doctor, is proposing changes such as not allowing erectile dysfunction medication for those individuals considered sex offenders.
Check out the rest of the amendments here >
This amendment would ensure that no provisions in the health bill increase the size of government bureaucracies in Washington, D.C. This amendment requires that for each government bureaucrat added to a government agency as a result of this act, there must be a corresponding decrease in a government bureaucrat at that agency. The federal government should not grow the bureaucracy in Washington, DC when one in 10 Americans is looking for work and twice as many are underemployed. Click here to view the amendment text and click here to view additional background.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
During his presidential campaign, then-Senator Obama repeatedly made several promises related to what health reform would accomplish. The bill he signed today breaks those promises. This amendment would send the reconciliation bill back to the Finance Committee and direct the Committee to report back out a bill which would allow him to keep his promise. Click here to view amendment. Click here to view President Obama's health care promises.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
Taxing latex gloves and band-aids is not health reform and only increases the cost of health care for patients. This amendment would exempt all Class I medical devices -- such as band-aids, wheelchairs, hospital beds, and surgical gowns -- from new federal taxation. Click here to view amendment.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
This amendment would ensure health care providers are not forced to participate in abortions or discriminated against because they choose not to perform abortions. The federal government should never require health care providers to violate their deeply held moral, ethical or religious beliefs or discriminate against them because they choose to exercise their consciences and not be involved with abortion. This amendment would protect health care providers from being required or coerced to perform abortions. Click here to view the amendment text and click here for additional background.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
Implement Republican Ideas President Obama Has Endorsed To Crack Down on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse (Amendment 3560)
The President's Proposal for health reform, released on February 22, 2010, highlighted nine Republican ideas to combat waste, fraud, and abuse. This amendment includes each of those policy provisions which have been endorsed by President Obama. Certainly Washington politicians should be serious about stemming the hemorrhaging of taxpayer dollars lost to waste, fraud, and abuse. Senators will have an opportunity to vote on proposals which have received bipartisan support, and which the President has endorsed. Click here to view amendment. Click here to read the proposal. Click here for additional background.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
President Obama promised that Americans who like their health care plan would be able to keep it. However, the Congressional Budget Office has said that millions of people will lose their current coverage under The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Unfortunately, for many Americans, the reconciliation bill is even worse news, as it made changes to some grandfathering provisions. The changes to grandfathering provisions would mean that individuals with guaranteed renewable plans in the individual market will NOT be able to keep their current coverage at the current price, but would immediately be issued a new policy and charged more. This amendment strikes changes to grandfathered plans, so Americans who like the health care they have actually can keep it. Click here to view amendment
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
Nearly 1,700 times in the new health bill (The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act), the Secretary of HHS is given new authorities to write regulations, issue definitions, and decide on the fate of Americans' health care. Congress should be empowering patients and physicians, not bureaucrats in Washington, DC. Click here to view amendment and click here to view additional background.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
This amendment would enact recommendations from the Government Accountability Office to stop fraudulent payments for prescription drugs prescribed by dead providers or, to dead patients. This amendment also prohibits coverage of Viagra and other ED medications to convicted child molesters, rapists, and sex offenders, and prohibits coverage of abortion drugs. Click here to view the amendment text and click here for additional background.
Source: Sen. Coburn's website
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.