87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

Associated PressSen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
- Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tested positive for COVID-19, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
- Grassley, 87, was self-quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus earlier this week. It was not immediately clear how he was exposed.
- “I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home,” the Republican senator wrote in the tweet. “I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon.”
- Grassley serves as president pro tempore of the Senate and is currently the longest-serving senator of a major party. He was elected to the Senate in 1980.
- By being in quarantine for COVID-19, the Iowa Republican is breaking his 27-year-streak of never missing a congressional vote. He last missed a vote in 1993 while assisting flooding relief efforts in Iowa, The Associated Press reported.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.