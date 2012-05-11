SEN. CARL LEVIN: JPMorgan Just Reminded Us We Need To Be Tougher On Banks

Photo: AP

Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich), who is the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and he helped write the Volcker Rule, has just issued the following statement following today’s news of a $2 billion trading loss at JPMorgan Chase. From Levin:



“The enormous loss JP Morgan announced today is just the latest evidence that what banks call ‘hedges’ are often risky bets that so-called ‘too big to fail’ banks have no business making. Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the need for regulators to establish tough, effective standards to implement the Merkley-Levin language to protect taxpayers from having to cover such high-risk bets.”

