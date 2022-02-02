Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffered a stroke and underwent surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery, his office announces

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico outside the Senate chamber on October 06, 2021. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, a 49-year-old Democrat, suffered a stroke last week and is recovering.

“Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico,” his chief of staff said.

Luján’s absence leaves the 50-member Senate Democratic Caucus down 1 vote.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico suffered a stroke last Thursday and is currently recovering in an Albuquerque hospital, his office announced on Tuesday.

Luján, 49, checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe after “experiencing dizziness and fatigue,” according to a statement from Carlos Sanchez, the senator’s chief of staff. He was later transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

“Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance,” his office said. “As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

—Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) February 1, 2022

Luján’s office says he remains in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery, and his office remains open for constituent services.

“The Senator and his family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and staff at both UNM Hospital and Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital for their excellent care during this time,” his office said in the statement. “Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico.”

Luján’s absence from Washington leaves the Senate Democratic Caucus down 1 vote for as long as he’s recovering. Given the chamber’s 50-50 partisan split — which has required Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties in the Senate 15 different times — his absence may make it difficult for the chamber to confirm judicial nominees or pass contentious legislation.

Recently, a COVID-19 diagnosis from Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii upended Senate Democrats’ schedule amid a push on voting rights. Asked about Luján’s absence by Politico reporter Burgess Everett, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said, “oh my god. I didn’t know that.” He wasn’t sure if the absence would affect the schedule.

Several senators and New Mexico politicians wished Luján well, with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (no relation) calling him a “tough norteño” while predicting he’ll be “back on the Senate floor fighting for New Mexico families in no time.”

—Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) February 1, 2022

Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said she was “lighting a candle and sending both our prayers and our love” to Lujan, while Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury said New Mexico “needs you and your love for our state back in Washington, D.C.”

—Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) February 1, 2022

—Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) February 1, 2022

And Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell said Luján was in her prayers.

—Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) February 1, 2022