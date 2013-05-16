VC Consultant: I Am Offended And Saddened By Paul Graham's Attack On Investors

Semil Shah, an independent consultant for startups and venture capital firms, felt sad when he saw a tweet from Y Combinator Paul Graham throwing a “cheap dig” at investors.



Quoting a founder from Y Combinator’s winter 2013 class, Graham recently tweeted, “I tried to be as cynical as I could but it still wasn’t cynical enough.”

Shah speculates that maybe the founder just isn’t talking to the right people, or maybe YC’s Demo Day attracts people prone to cynical behaviour.

Shah notes that he’s not an insider, but is simply lucky enough to work with a few YC-backed companies.

“[…] it makes me sad because not only is it petty, and not only is it directionally wrong (based on my experience), and not only does it potentially influence a founder to learn bad behaviours themselves,” Shah writes. “But ultimately I think one could switch around the words ‘founder’ and ‘investor’ in his tweet [above], and perhaps more often then anyone would like to admit, have the quote read quite similarly.”

