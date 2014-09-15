Semi Truckie Busted 13 Times Over Drink Driving Limit, With A Staggering 0.272 Reading While On Highway Run

A 42-year-old truck driver will face court next month after being caught allegedly drink driving 13 times over the limit in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Police responded to complaints from other motorists about a Mack semi-trailer driving erratically on the New England Highway around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Highway Patrol officers intercepted the truck, which was hauling grain, near Singleton, and asked him to take a breath test, but he allegedly repeatedly refused to comply. The driver was arrested and taken to Singleton Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.272, more than 13 times the legal alcohol limit for drivers of vehicles weighing more than 13.9 tonnes.

The man, from Gwandalan, was charged with high-range PCA and granted conditional bail to appear at Singleton Local Court on October 30.

His licence was suspended and confiscated.

